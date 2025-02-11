Travis Hunter stunned by Cam Newton's cringe comments about former teammates
By Matt Reed
Cam Newton isn't playing in the NFL anymore, but the former quarterback has lots of things to say now that he's on ESPN regularly and making his rounds on all kinds of other programs.
During Super Bowl week, Newton hopped on Travis Hunter's podcast to talk about what it was like being a number one pick in the NFL Draft, and there were certainly some interesting comments from the former Carolina Panther.
"When I was the first pick," Newton told Hunter. "I went into a locker room of losers... You're the top pick because that was the worst team in the NFL the year before."
Hunter is obviously one of the top prospects in college football ahead of the NFL Draft this April, especially considering he's a rare hybrid player that competes on offense and defense at wide receiver and cornerback.
The Colorado Buffaloes star looked stunned when Newton went on to say that Hunter has no chance of "impacting the game the way a quarterback does."
As of now, the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the number one pick in their possession, but there are several other teams in play for Hunter's services when factoring in his incredible abilities on both sides of the ball.
