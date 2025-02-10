Watch 102-year-old Eagles fan celebrate Super Bowl LIX victory
The Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was especially satsifying for one fan. More than perhaps any of her peers in the team's vast fanbase, 102-year-old Eloise Brown has less assurance of seeing her team capture another Super Bowl victory in her lifetime.
Brown was able to watch the Eagles' victory in person in the Superdome on Sunday in New Orleans — and she made sure to celebrate as best she could:
Brown has been alive 11 years longer than the city's NFL franchise has even existed. A north Philadelphia native, Brown gained fame locally and nationally during their playoff run.
“I’m happy when they win, and when they don't win, I'm sad. But they're going to win," Brown said earlier this week, before making the journey from Philadelphia to New Orleans.
As Brown's devoted fandom came to the attention of the team, the Eagles made a habit of inviting her to meet with players and attend games in person wherever possible.
In 2022, she celebrated her 100th birthday by attending the Commanders-Eagles game on Sept. 25 in Landover, Md. A longtime family friend helped arrange tickets for Brown to attend an Eagles-Cowboys game in December, after which team presented Brown with a custom-made No. 102 jersey. She met and took photos with several players as well as head coach Nick Sirianni.
The Eagles' team president, Don Smolenski, surprised Brown with tickets to the Big Game earlier this week in a video call:
The centenarian has 27 grandchildren, more than 50 great-grandchildren, and more than 20 great-great grandchildren.
