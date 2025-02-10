Today's Roundup: Sleeper Bowl dud, Luka's LA debut and where's Aaron Rodgers going?
By Evan Bleier
In a game that was billed as a surefire nail-biter, but was over by the time Kendrick Lamar took the stage at halftime, the Eagles crushed the Chiefs in a Sunday evening snoozer...Now, the NFL offseason really begins as the NBA and NHL play on...Let's go...Super Bowl MVP achieves history in Eagles' blowout win...What the Chiefs need to do to get back to Super Bowl after blowout loss to Eagles...The Philadelphia Eagles didn't only win Super Bowl LIX, they pumped life into the sport itself...Luka Dončić upgraded to probable for Lakers debut Monday vs. Jazz...LA Lakers center recalls always wanting to play with Luka Doncic...Former Mavericks governor Mark Cuban discusses Luka Doncic trade to Lakers...Anthony Davis' adductor injury immediately proves why Mavericks botched Luka Doncic trade with Lakers...Luka Doncic hasn’t made L.A. debut, but new Laker assists with $500,000 fire relief donation...Jets tell Aaron Rodgers they’re moving on from QB in face-to-face meeting...Jets captain C.J. Mosley: QB Aaron Rodgers shouldn't leave New York with 'head down'...Without Rodgers, what's next for the Jets at quarterback?...NBA names who will replace Giannis Antetokounmpo at 2025 All-Star game, it's not LaMelo Ball...Jimmy Butler 'thankful' to Draymond Green for ensuring one thing since the blockbuster trade...Suns' Kevin Durant comments on NBA trade rumors: 'Just part of the business, man'
Here’s what Taylor Swift said after she was booed at Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes opens up about potentially losing Travis Kelce to retirement
'Million Dollar’ Marco Piemonte won $1 million in largest Super Bowl wager
Super Bowl dancer with 'Gaza,' 'Sudan' flag identified: report
Watch 102-year-old Eagles fan celebrate Super Bowl LIX victory
Eagles' dominant win vs. Chiefs shows they're the NFL's next dynasty
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy achieves mind-blowing first in Texas football history
Brock Purdy contract saga gets important update from 49ers owner
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky makes major, cryptic announcement on 'First Take'
Tom Brady's Super Bowl broadcasting debut was a blemish on his big game record
UFC champion Belal Muhammad lambasts 'racist clown' Sean Strickland for defeat
Philly gonna Philly
This might have been the play that essentially ended Super Bowl LIX
The only time this dance could be even remotely respectable
The Super Bowl MVP made his annual Disney World appearance
Just a guy and his trophy
And his new commercial
To the victors go the spoils
This is going to get awkward
If you were busy eating during halftime...
