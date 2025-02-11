New York Giants legends are furious about the state of their team
By Matt Reed
The NFC East has always had an interesting dynamic with it's in-division rivalries, but following the Philadelphia Eagles' latest Super Bowl title there's one franchise that's feeling a little bit more pressure than ever.
The New York Giants haven't made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and have only done so twice in the past 13 years. For a franchise that had so much consistency for years with Eli Manning at quarterback and fantastic defenses, the Giants are now even facing criticisms from their former stars.
Michael Strahan appears on Fox's NFL coverage weekly, but during the Super Bowl he did a segment where he said "Fly Eagles Fly" and waved an Eagles flag, which got a massive rise out of Giants fans.
That prompted another former Giant, Amani Toomer, to call into ESPN New York radio to discuss the state of New York's NFC football team and why it's a warning sign for the franchise.
RELATED: Super Bowl viewership record set by Eagles' rout of Chiefs
With all the dysfunction that's gone down in New York recently, including Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles and the Giants cutting ties with Daniel Jones, it feels like 2025 is a major crossroads for Toomer's former team.
The Giants not only have to contend with defending champions Philadelphia next season, but also the Washington Commanders, who reached the NFC Championship Game. 2025 will certainly have a lot of eyes on the division with so many stars competing for NFC glory.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: 102-year-old Eagles fan celebrates title
NFL: What the Chiefs need to do to get back to Super Bowl
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Fox roasted for bizarre SB scorebug
NBA:Jimmy Butler draws rave reviews after great Warriors’ debut