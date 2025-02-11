ESPN is looking to expand its NFL presence by acquiring major properties
By Matt Reed
Another Super Bowl is in the books, but as we've learned on so many occasions the NFL always finds ways to dominate the offseason. Whether it's through free agency, the NFL Draft or simply releasing the next year's schedule, football has never been more popular in America.
That's why reports are circulating that ESPN is looking to take control of NFL Media, which operates NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NFL Films and NFL.com.
Speculation from those familiar with the discussions points towards ESPN moving its Los Angeles-based operations to NFL's media's massive building located next to SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers both play.
The NFL and ESPN had been discussing similar acquisition talks in 2024, however, nothing came to fruition. Now, it appears ESPN is seriously considering a takeover as they look to expand their NFL presence.
Disney, which owns ESPN, is back in the rotation of hosting the Super Bowl starting in the 2026 season when the NFL's championship game will be broadcast on ABC.
