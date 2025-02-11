The Eagles offense did something no NFL team has accomplished in over 50 years
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles capped off their best season in franchise history by dismantling a three-peat attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs, and in the process, Nick Sirianni's team did something nobody in the league has done in almost a half century.
For many around Philadelphia, the team's major turning point came after their bye week and that showed inevitably by how dominant the Eagles were from that point forward after starting 2-2.
That includes winning an astounding nine games by double digits and the only game they lost during that stretch run was a nail biter against the Washington Commanders where the Eagles played the vast majority of the game without quarterback Jalen Hurts.
In the Super Bowl, Hurts came up huge on several occasions, including his insane throw to Devonta Smith to put the game on ice in the second half. His big-time performance was needed because the Chiefs did their part in handling Saquon Barkley and the ground game.
However, the Eagles finished the season with 46 more rushing yards than passing yards at a mark of 3,866, which marked the first Super Bowl champions to accomplish that since the 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers.
In an era where passing is now king, the Eagles have shown that their balance is unmatched in the NFL and that it's very possible to still win lots of football games with a complementary style of play.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore made a conscious effort throughout the season to alter play calling based on situations, and even though Barkley shined on many Sundays because of his tremendous breakaway rushing ability Hurts and the passing game definitely came up clutch when they needed to.
That included in the last two games of the playoffs, where the Eagles scored a combined 95 points against the Commanders and Chiefs.
