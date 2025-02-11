Luka Doncic appreciates LeBron James' kind gesture before Lakers debut
For the past seven years or so, the Los Angeles Lakers have been LeBron James' team despite the presence of Anthony Davis on the roster.
Well, the power dynamic has changed for the organization following the blockbuster trade that led to Luka Doncic's arrival in LA. Now, it's evident that the Lakers are already preparing for their future once James announces his retirement from the league.
Doncic recently made his debut for the 17-time NBA champions and fans noticed a slight tweak to the player introductions against the Utah Jazz.
Instead of James, it was Doncic who was introduced in the last, a place that is usually reserved for the 4x NBA champion. A few fans thought it could lead to bad blood between the two stars, but it was revealed that the suggestion was made by none other than James as a gesture to honor Doncic during his first game for the Lakers.
Doncic addressed the kind gesture during the postgame conference and also revealed who will be introduced last in future Lakers games.
"Yeah, he texted me in the morning and said, 'Whatever you want.' For him to text me is just amazing," Doncic said. "It shows what kind of person he is. He let me have my moment, so I really appreciate it. He texted me, 'Whatever you want.' Today, 'If you can let me be this one.' But from now on, he'll be the last."
Despite playing just one game together, James and Doncic have already built an amazing camaraderie between each other.
While James granted Doncic the opportunity to have his moment, the 25-year-old paid respect to the 40-year-old by ensuring that he regains his spot as the last player to be introduced in future games.
