Super Bowl viewership record set by Eagles' rout of Chiefs
By Joe Lago
The game wasn't remote close, and the score got really lopsided in the second half. And the halftime show, while a crowd pleaser inside, got mixed reviews by those watching outside the Superdome.
Despite all of the perceived negatives, the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was a major viewership bonanza.
Fox Sports public relations announced that Super Bowl LIX established a new record for the NFL's championship game, drawing a projected 126 million viewers.
The game reached a peak audience of 135.7 million viewers from 8 p.m. ET to 8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter. The time frame is when the Eagles scored their third touchdown on MVP Jalen Hurts' 12-yard pass to A.J. Brown for a 24-0 lead with 1:35 left before Kendrick Lamar performed at halftime.
The record viewership total comprises audiences across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL Digital Properties, according to Fox.
Tubi drove the record-setting streaming numbers. A combined 14.5 million watched the game on NFL Digital Properties and Tubi, which delivered the game to 13.6 million viewers.
So much for the theory that a close title game drives viewership. Last year's Super Bowl — a 25-22 victory by the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers — set a record with 123.7 million viewers on CBS only to get surpassed by a super blowout that wasn't remotely as close as the score indicates.
