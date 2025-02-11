LIV Golf has major decisions to make with contracts set to expire
By Matt Reed
Golf has reached an interesting stage on the professional level with two tours vying for the attention of fans, and this summer could prove to be a major crossroads for LIV Golf if they want to continue to draw attention away from the PGA Tour.
There's lots of speculation over how the two tours can coexist, including president Donald Trump's involvement as he serves as a mediator between LIV and the PGA during merger negotiations.
However, LIV has its own decisions to make regarding its future because several major players will see their contracts expire next summer, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
It's difficult to imagine that LIV will be able to sustain any kind of long-term attention if one or both of those players walk in 2026, especially DeChambeau, who has drawn many eyeballs not only to LIV but to his social channels as one of golf's top content creators.
LIV started off its 2025 season in underwhelming fashion last weekend after debuting on the Fox family of networks to a tune of a little over 12,000 viewers. Obviously it's only one event, but if LIV doesn't see a rise in television ratings that won't do them any favors in the long run.
