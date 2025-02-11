Jalen Hurts defies the odds as the Eagles lose yet another offensive coordinator
By Matt Reed
Jalen Hurts is a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the superstar quarterback has undergone as much adversity as any player in his position could go through at this stage of his career.
Look at how Hurts got the Eagles' starting QB gig to begin with. He was selected in the second round when the team already had Carson Wentz - a former first round pick - at the helm after being part of Philly's first-ever Super Bowl championship-winning team.
Hurts has been a consumate professional since being drafted by the Eagles, brushing off criticism from the media and fans, and more importantly, continues to win big no matter what is thrown his way.
Next season, Hurts will be on his ninth different offensive coordinator between collega dn the pros as Kellen Moore moves on to take the New Orleans Saints head coaching gig.
For many quarterbacks, that would be enough to drive a player crazy with having to learn new offensive sets, cadences and all kinds of lingo that differ systemically based on coaches. Hurts has made the playoffs in every year that he's been a full-time starter in the NFL, though.
Surely Philadelphia will go through a long process to find the right candidate to help the Eagles get back to another Super Bowl run in 2025, but no matter which coach stands out to owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman it's safe to say that lots of people will be lining up to coach a player with Hurts' abilities.
