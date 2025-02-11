LeBron James' NSFW pre-game message for Luka Doncic: "Fit the f**k out"
The Los Angeles Lakers' recent 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz officially kicked off the Luka Doncic era for the iconic NBA franchise.
Prior to the game, many had doubted about Doncic's fit alongside LeBron James. After all, both stars are viewed as ball-dominant players.
Moreover, some fans were worried if the 40-year-old James will be keen on handing the keys to the franchise to the former Dallas Mavericks star. Despite a cloud of doubt hovering over their head, James and Doncic paid no attention to the chatter.
Instead, they put on a brilliant display of teamwork during their first game together for the 17-time NBA champions. Speaking of the game, James also had a special message for Doncic during the team huddle.
"Luka, be your f***ing self," James said. "Don't fit in, fit the f**k out."
Considering Doncic was playing his first game since getting injured during NBA Christmas Day, the 25-year-old was understandably nervous, but LBJ's short yet important message must have helped him in calming his nerves.
With that message, a new era started in LA, one where Doncic played the first of many games to come as a member of the Purple and Gold.
While the Lakers registered a blowout win over the Jazz, Doncic still showed signs of rust. He finished the night with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in 24 minutes of playing time.
Head coach JJ Redick has confirmed that Doncic will be eased into the lineup and remain on a minutes restriction until the Slovenian superstar is back at his full strength.
