Tiger Woods delays his 2025 PGA Tour season following his mother's passing
By Matt Reed
The Genesis has become a mainstay event on the PGA Tour calendar in the lead up to The Masters, but one of the biggest names in golf unfortunately won't be partaking in the tournament after dealing with a personal tragedy.
Tiger Woods and his foundation have played a vital role in hosting The Genesis in recent years, including moving the tournament to Torrey Pines in 2025 due to the Palisades fires that have caused so much damage throughout California. Woods was originally planning on competing in the tournament, however, after the passing of his mother Woods says he's simply not ready to return to the course just yet.
Woods hasn't competed in a PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at The Open Championship in July. He has featured in a few TGL matches since his league launched last month, but it's obviously a different beast competing indoors versus battling the elements with the best in golf.
Prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Woods and his son, Charlie, were spotted at Trump International Golf Club playing a round with president Donald Trump.
Trump and Woods have reportedly been speaking often recently, along with others within the PGA as Trump looks to take on a mediator role between the pro tour and LIV Golf during merger negotiations.
Woods has reiterated that he wants to compete in as many major events as possible, however, it remains to be seen what the rest of his 2025 calendar looks like.
