Caitlin Clark 'excited about the future' with Fever offseason additions
By Joe Lago
Leading the Indiana Fever to their first WNBA playoff appearance in eight years was a major achievement in the record-setting rookie season of Caitlin Clark. However, a two-game first-round series sweep by the Connecticut Sun exposed the lack of experience by the young, talented Fever.
Team president Kelly Krauskopf and general manager Amber Cox spent the offseason filling the need for veteran leadership in abundance.
First, they brought back Stephanie White, the last head coach to lead Indiana to the playoffs before Christie Sides ended the drought last year. In free agency, they signed former WNBA champions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.
Indiana's offseason haul also included the return of All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who acknowledged Clark's impact as a big reason for choosing to stay put in Indiana, and the acquisition of guard Sophie Cunningham, a career 36.2% 3-point shooter in six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.
On Monday, Clark expressed her gratitude for the roster upgrades and her eagerness for the upcoming season.
"I'm really excited," Clark told reporters. "I think Kelly and Amber have done a really good job of finding pieces that fit. It makes me excited about the future."
Bonner, a six-time All-Star who averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds for Connecticut last year, was introduced to the Indianapolis media on Monday. She took part in a workout with Clark in the morning and admitted she "couldn't be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin."
"I'm joining a team that's just impressive," Bonner said. "Everybody's seen the second half of (last) season, and it was an incredible season. I just felt like they had a dynamic core, and I just wanted to be another puzzle piece to what they had."
The 33-year-old Howard, a two-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champ who began her career in Indy, gives the Fever another frontcourt scorer to take the pressure off center Aliyah Boston, the two-time All-Star center who has averaged 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in her two WNBA seasons.
How far of a leap Indiana can make in Clark's second season arguably will be the league's most compelling storyline. The Fever no longer lack experience. Now, they just need the team chemistry that comes with racking up victories.
"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships,” Clark said of the experienced vets. "I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room.
"But also they’re not just really good basketball players. They're great leaders and great people. And I know the front office prioritized that.”
