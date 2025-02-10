Sam Darnold suitor emerges as Vikings face big decision at quarterback
By Joe Lago
Before NFL teams can start copying the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship blueprint by heavily investing in a disruptive defensive line, they first have to lock down the most important position — quarterback.
Several teams enter the offseason with their QB plans unsettled. The Minnesota Vikings are one of the franchises facing big decisions after the emergence of Sam Darnold from temporary placeholder to potential permanent solution in Kevin O'Connell's offense.
Misinterpreted O'Connell comments about Darnold being "a huge part of" Minnesota's future plans hilariously spotlighted the importance of having full context of one's remarks. Still, with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy working his way back from a torn meniscus, Darnold could remain with the Vikings for one more season if they apply the franchise tag.
If the Vikings allow the 27-year-old Darnold to hit free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders will be eager to pay for his services.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Raiders are interested in signing Darnold, who set career bests with 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 102.5 passer rating in leading Minnesota to a surprising 14-3 record and an NFC wild-card playoff berth.
"I think the Raiders are gonna make a play for Sam Darnold," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I think Sam Darnold is a candidate to be the Raiders quarterback. Let's see if the Vikings let him go or not."
Darnold fits the win-now timeline stated by new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
While O'Connell's offense was a big reason for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick's newfound success, Darnold might be able to produce similar numbers in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was lured away from national champion Ohio State to become the NFL's richest coordinator with a contract that averages $6 million per year.
Even if Las Vegas follows mock drafters' consensus projection of taking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it will still need a veteran to begin the season. In that scenario, a free agent like Russell Wilson, who helped Carroll win a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks, could be the most logical short-term answer.
