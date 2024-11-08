Roundup: Noah Lyles, Bruce Arena and Christian McCaffrey's return?
By Evan Bleier
The second half of the NFL season officially kicks off tonight with Bengals-Ravens...Let's go...Kyle Shanahan not giving anything away when it comes to Christian McCaffrey...Brock Purdy: It's been awesome having Christian McCaffrey back...(He's playing)...Dodgers to make big Mookie Betts decision in 2025...Noah Lyles' $100K race against IShowSpeed was real close (VIDEO)...Ex-USMNT coach Bruce Arena lands the most unlikely coaching job...Kirk Herbstreit writes emotional post about the passing of Ben...NFL Coverage Map, Week 10: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...Has Fox Sports gone woke? Is ESPN too conservative?...College Football conferences invited to hear game-changing pitch...College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 11...Paul George was confused after Clippers fans showered him with boos...Ryan Kalkbrenner's opening night performance was nothing short of incredible...Steve Kerr used Donald Trump's election victory to motivate the Warriors before playing the Celtics...Steph Curry, Warriors might have earned a cool, new nickname...MLB news: Cardinals announce streaming deal as Diamond Sports ruling awaits...NBA insider reports Bronny James assigned to Los Angeles Lakers G-League affiliate...Netflix dominates the streaming wars to cap off a massive October...
Twenty years later, Pat Tillman's platoon mates still fighting for accountability
NFL midseason: Top 5 games of the first half, and top 5 matchups yet to come
Chiefs' deal for DeAndre Hopkins looks like ultimate heist of NFL trade deadline
Through the storm: Blake Cashman is the Minnesota Vikings' maniac in the middle
How to recover from a bad night of sleep
Olympian's widow appeals for return of stolen gold medals
ESPN Bet at critical point as Penn reports quarterly earnings
Bill Belichick praises Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht (and all that that implies)
MLB Rumors: Yankees checked in on Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, Sean Manaea
If this guy didn't play in Sacramento, he'd be one of the faces of the NBA
Expect the Vikings to cover this week, especially with no Trevor Lawrence
If you've got $20 million laying around...
The resemblance really is somewhat of a slam-dunk
Don't expect Kelce as a guest house anytime soon
In the NFL, a viral clip with earn you a drug test
Stephen A. in 2028?
ICYMI, Spirit Airlines = not great
A Hail Mary in the other variety of football
Sad. RIP.
Long live MLB's non-official awards
Win or lose, Mazzulla keeps it weird
WNBA: Caitlin Clark gives update on Unrivaled decision
MLB: Who are this year’s top free agents?
NBA: Ja Morant’s layups blow Magic Johnson’s mind