Noah Lyles' $100,000 race against IShowSpeed was surprisingly close (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
It was time to put up or shut up. IShowSpeed — the popular YouTube and streaming star who claims to be the world's fastest runner — got his chance to show off his speed against the reigning fastest man alive — Olympic 100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles.
IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr., got to go head-to-head against Lyles in a 50-meter sprint with a $100,000 prize provided by Mr. Beast, another YouTube star.
Lyles said he didn't reach his top gear. Perhaps that explains why IShowSpeed had the early lead before the American track star pulled away just before the finish line.
"That was a tie!" IShowSpeed exclaimed after the race. "That was a tie!"
Lyles was a good sport about the made-for-streaming event. He even gave IShowSpeed a pair of spikes before the race, which was originally set for 100 meters before IShowSpeed had the distance reduced to 50 meters.
Lyles invited IShowSpeed to train with him for a week and compete again in "the real man's race" at 100 meters. Despite the result, IShowSpeed still feels he is faster than Lyles.
"I've never even run track a day of my life," IShowSpeed said. "At raw speed, I'm faster than you."
"Are you? I didn't even hit top speed," Lyles countered. "You tapped out with 30 meters to go."
