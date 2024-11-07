College Football conferences invited to hear game-changing pitch
By Max Weisman
College Football realignment might not be done, and power conferences might take things into their own hands this time. The Athletic's Ralph Russo reported Wednesday that Baylor President Linda Livingstone, also the Big 12 board chairwoman, invited university leaders from the Big Ten, SEC and ACC to a summit in December to hear pitches for a Super League.
The summit would take place from December 2-3 in Dallas and, according to a letter The Athletic obtained, Presidents and Chancellors would discuss the future of college athletics.
“The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors agrees there is an urgent need for the presidents and chancellors from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC to gather in person to discuss these and other topics impacting college athletics and each of our universities," she wrote.
Conference commissioners and athletic directors are weighing two super league proposals. One would consist of the top 72 FBS schools in one tier and the 64 other schools in a second tier with promotion tied in, like in European soccer.
The other super league, being proposed by Project Rudy, would feature a group of 70 teams that only play each other, eliminating games against Group of Five and FCS teams. This super league would expand the postseason, be privately funded and include a tiered revenue distribution.
Livingstone may have sent the invite, but according to Russo the Big Ten and the SEC haven't yet shown interest in either plan for the sport. If both conferences, the two richest in college football, don't want to go through with it, it won't happen.
In the first College Football Playoff rankings for this season, eight of the 12 teams in the first bracket are from the Big Ten or SEC. Maybe college football already has a super league.
