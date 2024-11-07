Kirk Herbstreit writes emotional post about the passing of Ben, his beloved Golden Retriever
By Joe Lago
Kirk Herbstreit shared the news his fans were dreading.
The football analyst for ESPN and Amazon Prime Video revealed on social media Thursday that Ben, his beloved 10-year-old Golden Retriever, passed away after a battle with cancer.
"We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do," Herbstreit wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We had to let him go."
Herbstreit brought Ben with him on his travels during football season and regularly posted videos of his dog cruising through campus, sleeping on ESPN's "College GameDay" set and walking on the airport tarmac to their private jet. The weekly glimpses of Ben made him a social media darling and arguably more popular than Herbstreit.
Herbstreit began sharing details of his dog's illness and gave a heartbreaking update on Monday, when Herbstreit revealed that Ben's condition had gotten "worse and worse" despite ongoing chemotherapy treatments.
"I've had dogs all my life but Ben was 1 (of) 1," Herbstreit wrote Thursday. "He was smart, loving, gentle, patient, inquisitive and welcoming to all."
"Hard day, but he will live within all of us forever," he added. "God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years — a true blessing. Love you, Ben."
