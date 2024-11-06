Roundup: MLB free agency, Joel Embiid and Steve Kerr comes to Boston
By Evan Bleier
Sports are great because there's always next year...not four years from now...Regardless, it's Hump Day so let's go...MLB free agency: Some of the top free agents entering the offseason...Joel Embiid set to suffer a $1 million+ setback amid three-game suspension...Steve Kerr jokes about his Boston "welcome" over Jayson Tatum...Gilbert Arenas backs the Bucks to fire Doc Rivers after multiple 'f****d up' decisions...First College Football Playoff rankings show it's a two-conference race...Ja Morant's multiple 360 layups leave Magic Johnson in disbelief...What to do if your child has become a fan of your favorite team’s rival...Good riddance: Influencer banned for life from NYC Marathon after obstructing runners during race...Missouri becomes 39th state to legalize sports betting...MLB News: Bob Costas breaks silence on retirement, admits he lost his fastball...Oregon's Deja Kelly pulled the most impressive double duty...Wink Martindale takes a shot at Brian Daboll's '2-7' Giants...Caitlin Clark provides an update on whether she'll join Unrivaled...How Billy met Molly - the orphaned otter who is now part of the family...
2024 NFL trade deadline more active than 2023
Viral Olympic star Raygun retires from breakdancing, vows to never compete again
IOC says Imane Khelif is preparing legal action after new eligibility claim
Vince Carter thinks the NBA can still save the dunk contest
Study finds the "special" mud rubbed on all MLB baseballs has "magical" properties
The countries that believe in aliens the most, ranked
Rory McIlroy: Donald Trump’s election could "clear the way" for PGA-LIV merger
Useful maneuvers that Heimlich ultimately rejected
Jayson Tatum is making an early MVP case. Is this the season he gets into the exclusive club?
Jets employees all asking same Woody Johnson question after Trump’s election win
Supreme and Mitchell & Ness are teaming up on an NCAA fall 2024 collaboration
Should there be a flex option for the NFL's Thanksgiving games?
Meet the Iowa guard leading the Hawkeyes in the post-Caitlin Clark era
NFL: Winners & losers from the trade deadline
MLB: Why free agency spending is likely to drop
NBA/SOCCER: Jason Kidd looking to buy Crystal Palace