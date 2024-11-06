The Big Lead

Roundup: MLB free agency, Joel Embiid and Steve Kerr comes to Boston

By Evan Bleier

United States center Joel Embiid warms up before the men's basketball gold medal game against France.
United States center Joel Embiid warms up before the men's basketball gold medal game against France. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Sports are great because there's always next year...not four years from now...Regardless, it's Hump Day so let's go...MLB free agency: Some of the top free agents entering the offseason...Joel Embiid set to suffer a $1 million+ setback amid three-game suspension...Steve Kerr jokes about his Boston "welcome" over Jayson Tatum...Gilbert Arenas backs the Bucks to fire Doc Rivers after multiple 'f****d up' decisions...First College Football Playoff rankings show it's a two-conference race...Ja Morant's multiple 360 layups leave Magic Johnson in disbelief...What to do if your child has become a fan of your favorite team’s rival...Good riddance: Influencer banned for life from NYC Marathon after obstructing runners during race...Missouri becomes 39th state to legalize sports betting...MLB News: Bob Costas breaks silence on retirement, admits he lost his fastball...Oregon's Deja Kelly pulled the most impressive double duty...Wink Martindale takes a shot at Brian Daboll's '2-7' Giants...Caitlin Clark provides an update on whether she'll join Unrivaled...How Billy met Molly - the orphaned otter who is now part of the family...

2024 NFL trade deadline more active than 2023

Viral Olympic star Raygun retires from breakdancing, vows to never compete again

IOC says Imane Khelif is preparing legal action after new eligibility claim

Vince Carter thinks the NBA can still save the dunk contest

Study finds the "special" mud rubbed on all MLB baseballs has "magical" properties

The countries that believe in aliens the most, ranked

Rory McIlroy: Donald Trump’s election could "clear the way" for PGA-LIV merger

Useful maneuvers that Heimlich ultimately rejected

Jayson Tatum is making an early MVP case. Is this the season he gets into the exclusive club?

Jets employees all asking same Woody Johnson question after Trump’s election win

Supreme and Mitchell & Ness are teaming up on an NCAA fall 2024 collaboration

Should there be a flex option for the NFL's Thanksgiving games?

Meet the Iowa guard leading the Hawkeyes in the post-Caitlin Clark era

RELATED: Tuesday's Roundup

Heading to IR isn't going to make it any easier for Dak to change this

Nothing to see here?

Which is why the Jets traded for Davante Adams...

A gift that won't stop giving

Purple Ra...vens

It's not like flipping a light switch

You love him if he's on your team. If not...

Some good sticks in here

Revisionist history?

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

NFL: Winners & losers from the trade deadline

MLB: Why free agency spending is likely to drop

NBA/SOCCER: Jason Kidd looking to buy Crystal Palace

CFB: Remember when Lincoln Riley was good at coaching QBs?