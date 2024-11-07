The Big Lead

NFL Coverage Map, Week 10: What game is on in your area on Sunday?

What game is on in your area for NFL Week 10 on Sunday? Let's take a look at the official coverage maps.

By Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo interacts with WHAM TV camera person Jenna Cottrell during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo interacts with WHAM TV camera person Jenna Cottrell during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Week 10 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is set to kickoff of Thursday, November 7, with an AFC East showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Other primetime clashes this weekend will include a Sunday Night Football meeting between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, while the Los Angeles Rams will host the Miami Dolphins to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.

Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.

For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.

Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?

A full breakdown of the Week 10 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.

NFL Week 10 Coverage Maps

NFL shield log
The NFL shield logo at midfield before an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FOX Single

NFL Week 10 coverage maps, FOX Single
506Sports.com

CBS Early Games

NFL Week 10 coverage maps, CBS Early
506Sports.com

CBS Late Games

NFL Week 10 coverage maps, CBS late games
506Sports.com

