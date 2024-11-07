Paul George was confused after Clippers fans showered him with boos
Paul George faced the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since joining the Philadelphia 76ers. The return to Los Angeles was far from ideal for the 34-year-old star.
The 76ers were utterly outplayed as they were handed a 110-98 defeat. They are now 1-6 and tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
On top of that, the Clippers fans showed nothing but animosity towards their former star. Evidently, he was booed by the crowd for the majority of the game. George was puzzled by the hatred he received from his former team's home crowd.
"I mean it’s stupid. I was a free agent. It wasn’t something that I demanded a trade or went against the team," George said. "They presented a team friendly offer and I did what was best for me. There were cheers, those are the ones I played for. There were boos, I didn’t get it."
Despite George defending his move to the 76ers, the Clippers fanbase has seemingly decided to turn a cold shoulder toward him.
Moving forward, he should expect a similar treatment every time he visits Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Fans seemingly feel betrayed by his decision to leave the franchise after making multiple promises to bring an NBA Championship to the franchise.
