Caitlin Clark provides an update on whether she'll join Unrivaled
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark is spending her offseason exactly how she said she would — by not playing basketball.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year is still spending time around the sport, whether it's showing up at Iowa women's basketball team's practices or catching the Butler men's hoops squad's season opener. She also went to not one but two Taylor Swift shows during the New Eras Tour's stop in Indianapolis.
Clark has been playing golf and is scheduled to play in next week's LPGA Tour pro-am event — The Annika — in Florida. She just isn't playing basketball.
The Indiana Fever guard still isn't sure if she'll participate in Unrivaled, the new 3x3 pro league created by fellow WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Despite a reported Lionel Messi-like contract proposal, Clark remains noncommittal about any offseason on-court plans.
The Indy Star and ESPN asked Clark if she'll take the court this winter.
"We'll see," Clark said. "I don't know. Just taking it as it goes, and see if I want to play eventually."
So that's the latest. The Clark/Unrivaled watch continues. But at least it isn't a rejection for Unrivaled, which clearly is hoping Clark decides to be one of the 36 players in its inaugural season. The league can keep playing the waiting game, too, as it's scheduled to start in January.
