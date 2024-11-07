College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 11
By Tyler Reed
Week 11 of the college football season is already underway. On Thursday night, fans have two choices as Appalachian State takes on Coastal Carolina, while Florida Atlantic takes on East Carolina. But let's get to the reason why we are here.
There are plenty of good looks that teams will be wearing this weekend. Chances are that I will miss a few. However, here are the best looks of Week 11.
Coastal Carolina
Let's start with one of the teams in action on Thursday night. Coastal Carolina is bringing out the all-black look when they take on the Mountaineers of App State. It's hard not to include the Chanticleers on here every week, so it had to be done this week.
UTEP
Just look at these beautiful uniforms that the UTEP Miners will be wearing to their homecoming on Saturday. The Miners have just one win this season, but in my mind, they have two since they will be rocking these.
Louisiana Tech
Another program celebrating homecoming this weekend will be the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are doing their best impression of former WWE superstar The British Bulldog by bringing out the red, blue, and white jerseys against Jacksonville State.
Liberty
Nobody is ready for the white out that the Liberty Flames are bringing to Middle Tennessee State. From dome to cleats, this is already being crowned the cleanest look of the week—by me, of course.
North Texas
North Texas is taking the Mean Green nickname to very serious lengths with its photoshoot showing off its uniform combination for the Week. Maybe it is the Humvee ready to do battle in the background that has the chills going up and down my arms, but more than likely, it is that beautiful black helmet that completes the look.
