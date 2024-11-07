Steve Kerr used Donald Trump's election victory to motivate the Warriors before Celtics game
The Golden State Warriors were 6-1 before playing against the Eastern Conference juggernauts, the Boston Celtics. Kerr and co. clinched a solid 118-112 win over the Celtics in Boston, improving their record to 7-1.
Considering it was the first matchup of the season between the two sides, it's always great to get the first win. However, it's never easy to beat the Celtics, especially in Boston.
Keeping that in mind, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr figured out a smart way to motivate his players before the game. Kerr smartly used Donald Trump's recent presidential election win in his message.
"I want what's best for us. I hope Trump can deliver that," Kerr said. "I just told them in our meeting this morning 'Let's make America great again and beat the Celtics tonight.'"
Well, Kerr's unique message did the trick for the Dubs. The message seemingly nullified the TD Garden's hostile environment toward Kerr.
It was expected since Kerr was responsible for benching Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, this defeat will further reduce Kerr and the Warriors' popularity within the Celtics fanbase.
The two teams will next lock horns in Jan. 2025 which will conclude their season series. Warriors fans will hope their team can complete a season sweep over the defending champions of the NBA.
