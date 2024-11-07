Netflix dominates the streaming wars to cap off a massive October
By Tyler Reed
If you claim not to have a streaming service, chances are you are just using someone else's. Yes, the way we consume entertainment has drastically changed, and every company that can, now has a streaming service for us to meet our television-watching needs.
October was a massive month for streaming services. With Halloween capping off the month, viewers love to go back and watch their favorite throwbacks to celebrate the holidays. However, it was the new content that dominated the most watched films of the last week of October.
Netflix saw three of its original movies in the top five to finish the month of October. The film 'Don't Move' garnered 792.3 million minutes viewed in the final week of the month. The film's description on Netlifx states, "A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins."
It is a good time to be Netflix, as just three of the streaming giant's original movies have been watched over one billion minutes combined. This statistic is incredible, given the number of streaming services on the market now.
