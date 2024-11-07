Dodgers to make big Mookie Betts decision in 2025
By Max Weisman
It's been just over a week since the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games in the 2024 World Series, and they've already started planning for the 2025 season. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes announced Wednesday that Mookie Betts will probably move back to the infield in 2025, playing either second base or shortstop next year.
"For Mookie, winning is always No. 1," Gomes said on Wednesday at the General Managers Meetings. "So I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s like, ‘Hey, this is the best thing. I’ll play wherever...I know the toll on the body is less in the infield for him. So you can make arguments on both sides of it. But the beauty of Mookie is [he’s] the most selfless superstar we’ve ever been around. And that permeates through the team."
This was a decision made last year as well. Betts was expected to be Los Angeles' everyday second baseman but when Gavin Lux struggled at shortstop in spring training, Betts moved over to start the season. When he returned from a wrist injury he suffered on June 16, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts moved Betts to right field, where he's won six Gold Gloves.
RELATED: MLB free agency: Some of the top free agents entering the offseason
Moving Betts to the infield gives Los Angeles more flexibility to upgrade its roster. Los Angeles could trade Lux and trade deadline acquisition Tommy Edman, who played shortstop for most of the playoffs. This would still keep their infield strong with Betts at shortstop and Miguel Rojas, whose 2025 option was picked up, at second base.
If Los Angeles' surplus of infielders dwindles a little and there's a gap in right field, who could fill it? The obvious answer is Juan Soto, coming off one of his best career years with the New York Yankees and will get paid this offseason. Soto will likely get the second-biggest contract in MLB history, but can the Dodgers, who signed Shohei Ohtani to the largest MLB contract last year, afford the second-biggest contract as well?
If Los Angeles can figure out a way to sign Soto, their quest to become the first back-to-back World Series champion since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000 becomes even easier.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
WNBA: Caitlin Clark gives update on Unrivaled decision
MLB: Who are this year’s top free agents?
NBA: Ja Morant’s layups blow Magic Johnson’s mind