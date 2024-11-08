Steph Curry, Buddy Hield have earned a new Warriors backcourt nickname
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors have comfortably moved on from Klay Thompson, the franchise legend who formed the NBA's greatest shooting backcourt with Steph Curry and helped win four NBA championships.
The Warriors are a surprising 7-1 after upsetting the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday. The unexpected success can be attributed to Golden State's No. 2-ranked defense, but it's also being inspired by a new devastating duo of 3-point marksmen that deserves its own nickname.
Goodbye, Splash Brothers. Hello, Splash Buddies.
Buddy Hield isn't making the Warriors miss Thompson one bit. The 31-year-old Hield is averaging 21.1 points per game and making 4.6 3-pointers per game (second in the NBA) on a remarkable 50.7% shooting from beyond the arc.
Curry, at 36, continues to be elite in his 16th NBA season. After gradually being worked back into the lineup after an ankle injury, the two-time MVP played without a minutes restriction in Wednesday's 118-112 victory over Boston, exploding for a season-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and nine assists.
The underlying numbers further illustrate the early season dominance of Curry and Hield.
Their offensive rating of 143.3 points per 100 possessions is far and away the best in the NBA. And lineups including the two guards carry a league-best net rating of +57.8.
Thompson is thriving with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 39.1% on 3-pointers. However, it's clear the Warriors have successfully filled the shooting void left by Thompson's departure. And it's largely because Curry has a new sidekick excelling alongside him in Hield.
Their chemistry was on display in the game-clinching 3-pointer against the Celtics, with Curry driving and kicking to a wide-open Hield.
Thompson returns to the Bay Area on Tuesday to face the Warriors for the first time. Tributes will be paid to the hey day of the Splash Brothers, and deservedly so.
Golden State is doing just fine without Thompson, thanks to the Splash Buddies.
