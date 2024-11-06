Ja Morant's multiple 360 layups leave Magic Johnson in disbelief
Ja Morant had the entire NBA on the edge of their seats during the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup. The Grizzlies star captured attention with two 360 layups vs. the Nets.
Morant showcased his athletic prowess first time in the second quarter when he finished a difficult layup over Nic Claxton. Many were awestruck by the shot and even compared it to Michael Jordan's iconic layup.
But the 2x NBA All-Star wasn't satisfied yet. He recreated the shot in the third quarter against Cam Johnson. NBA legend Magic Johnson was in awe of Morant's athleticism and posted a reaction via official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
"Wow -- I've never seen anyone make two 360 layups like that in the same game!" Johnson tweeted.
Morant proved that he is undoubtedly one of the most athletic players to ever play in the league. Despite capturing the attention of social media, Morant's side ended up with a 106-104 loss.
Ja had 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists in 33 minutes of playing time. The Grizzlies are now 4-4 to start the season.
While the start is not bad, this team is certainly capable of being the dark horse to represent the Western Conference in the 2025 NBA Finals.
The Grizzlies are now preparing to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Can the Grizzlies avoid falling below the .500 mark? Only time will tell.
