NBA insider reports Bronny James assigned to Los Angeles Lakers G-League affiliate
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season as the same team they were last season. The team finished eight games above .500 last season and is currently sitting at .500 with a record of 4-4. However, results have not been the top story for the franchise this season.
Bronny James' addition to the team has been in the spotlight since the former USC freshman was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Lakers in 2024. James shared the floor with his father, LeBron, to open the season. However, since then, the younger James hasn't seen much playing time.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, James will be sent to the Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. The move would be silent for most other second-round picks. However, James is not like the other second-round selections.
RELATED: LeBron James taunted Ja Morant with the 'too small' celebration (Video)
In just eight games, James is averaging three minutes a game, 1 point, and 16% from the field per game. This move will pay dividends for how James can grow as a player and maybe give him time out of his father's much larger shadow.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
WNBA: Caitlin Clark gives update on Unrivaled decision
MLB: Who are this year’s top free agents?
NBA: Ja Morant’s layups blow Magic Johnson’s mind