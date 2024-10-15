Roundup: Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and an all-time Jerry Jones moment
By Evan Bleier
Following a busy Friday leading into the long weekend, the Roundup is back with a Tuesday edition as the start of Week 7 in the NFL is already around the corner...Let's go...After obliterating the NFL's officiating after a flag-heavy "Monday Night Football" loss, Aaron Rodgers found out the Jets had traded for his old buddy Davante Adams and the pair have already appeared on Pat McAfee's show together...Elsewhere in the AFC East, the Bills traded with the Browns to bring wideout Amari Cooper to Buffalo...Copper is looking forward to being Josh Allens's No. 1 wide receiver and it makes his former team largely irrelevant...Dallas didn't make any trades, but owner Jerry Jones did rant at radio hosts for questioning the offseason decisions of the Cowboys...Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are competing for the Steelers' starting quarterback job...MLB news: TNT Sports extends contract with popular broadcaster...Kevin Durant helps NBA parody account make the Merriam-Webster Dictionary...NBA announcer Stan Van Gundy lamented the state of the Miami Heat...De'Aaron Fox of the Kings is betting on himself and will wait to sign an extension...The private equity takeover of the sports world comes for a popular media brand...MLB's ratings surge bodes well for baseball's expanded playoff format...New England owner Robert Kraft revealed why he fired Bill Belichick after two decades...Should the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby next?...Tom Brady now officially owns a piece of Crosby's team
kjk
NFL power rankings Week 7: Where do Jets land after loss to Bills, Adams trade?
And, what does the Adams trade mean for fantasy football?
When MLB playoffs arrive, local broadcasters ache listening to the national call
Kylian Mbappé's PR firm denies rape allegation
The NFL claims there’s been one concussion on kickoffs this season
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host Super Bowl LXII in 2028
NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are in talks to acquire a stake in the Bills
This Zach Wilson stat does not bode well for Rodgers, Adams and the rest of the Jets
Apologies are great, but Nick Sirianni's real task is to make the Eagles work again
The time to start aging your eggnog is now
Tom Brady turned into an excellent listen as a broadcaster for Fox
Speaking of Adams being traded to the Jets, the internet had jokes....
And it may have given someone else ideas...
It will be fun to hear if Belichick has a take ad he was not a fan of the Jets before the deal
Why did ex-Packers GM Ron Wolf risk his career for a partying QB named Brett Favre?
Baker Mayfield's pregame routine...
If you see Sabrina Carpenter in your team's jersey, watch out...
Interesting...
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady expected to have major voice with Raiders
NBA: Joel Embiid will be trusting a new process
WNBA/GOLF: What can’t Caitlin Clark do?
SPORTS MEDIA:‘Get your New York sports here’