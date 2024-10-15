Aaron Rodgers obliterates NFL officiating after flag-heavy Monday Night Football loss
By Tyler Reed
NFL fans tune in every week for one reason and one reason only: that is to see their favorite officiating crew toss those little mustard flags that create the beauty known as a penalty.
Monday Night Football was supposed to be a fun matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. However, it ended up turning into the officiating crew attempting to be the headliner of the evening. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers also took notice of the excessive laundry on the field.
Twenty-two penalties were called in total, with 11 going to each team. While we all crave penalties and wish referees would insert themselves into the game even more.
RELATED: The magical roller coaster Monday of a New York sports fan
Rodgers wasn't afraid to call the officiating a tad bit outlandish, saying the league would be better off playing a famous game created by South Park instead of the game of football.
It's no secret that the league has created a game that is flag-happy, and the physicality of the game has been minimized. Maybe it is time for the league to listen to the players on how the game should be officiated.
On the other hand, why does the league care? That revenue is still going up, baby!
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Fans clown Jerry Jones on his birthday after Cowboys embarrassment
NBA: Donte DiVincenzo makes tumultuous return to New York
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Playoffs delivering huge ratings
CFB: Army and Navy turning back the clock with perfect starts to the season