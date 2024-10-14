Tom Brady to have 'prominent voice' in Raiders' football decisions
By Joe Lago
Tom Brady will finally become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he won't be a silent partner.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is expected to have his ownership bid approved at Tuesday's NFL owners meeting, purchasing approximately 10% of the team with businessman Tom Wagner from Raiders owner Mark Davis.
The 47-year-old Brady will become just the third NFL player to have franchise ownership, joining the late George Halas (Chicago Bears) and the late Jerry Richardson (Carolina Panthers). The future Hall of Fame quarterback, arguably the greatest ever, will have a "prominent voice" in the Raiders' football operations, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Raiders fans might be wary of having another member of the New England Patriots dynasty trying to instill "The Patriots Way" after Josh McDaniels' disastrous 25-game tenure as head coach. However, Brady's involvement has the potential to be more impactful and positive.
The Raiders have not won a playoff game since Davis took over the franchise after the passing of his father Al, the Hall of Famer and architect of three Super Bowl champions. With Davis running the team, the Raiders have had seven head coaches and produced only two winning seasons: 12-4 in 2016 under Jack Del Rio and 10-7 in a 2021 campaign rescued by Rich Bisaccia after Jon Gruden's ouster.
The Raiders appear as rudderless as ever after Sunday's 32-13 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Maxx Crosby shoving coaches on the sideline and Davante Adams waiting to be traded, any involvement by Brady in football decisions can only be a good thing.
Brady won't have the required 30% ownership to become a controlling owner. However, it would behoove Davis to value Brady's wisdom in how to turn around a team that's been a league laughingstock for the last two decades.
