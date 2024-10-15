MLB News: TNT Sports extends contract with popular broadcaster
The middle of October is Brian Anderson's time to shine. As the lead play-by-play voice for the American League Championship Series on TBS, Anderson's call of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians series has drawn its usual share of accolades (even if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would rather watch the game in person).
Tuesday, TNT Sports picked a good time to show Anderson some love. The network announced a multi-year contract renewal for the 53-year-old broadcaster.
Anderson is currently calling his ninth League Championship Series as the voice of TNT Sports’ coverage of Major League Baseball. He has been with the network since 2008.
Known for his versatility, Anderson's resume also includes NBA on TNT regular season and playoffs, and college basketball (including TNT Sports’ and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament). Starting in 2025, Anderson will be a key member of TNT Sports’ inaugural U.S. coverage of the French Open.
“Brian’s professionalism and dedication to his craft are evident through his incredible contributions to sports broadcasting over the last 25-plus years,” Craig Barry, Chief Content Officer of TNT Sports said in a statement. “Even more impressive is his selflessness and commitment to elevate everyone around him – both on air and off. Simply stated, Brian is one of the best in the business! We’re proud to have him as a member of the TNT Sports family and look forward to his voice being prominently featured across a wide array of sports properties well into the future.”
"TNT Sports is family to me," Anderson said in the release. "I’ve called games for TNT Sports since 2008, and I have no desire to work for anyone else. I’m thrilled to sign this extension and continue for many more years."
The television voice for the Milwaukee Brewers since 2007, Anderson is a three-time recipient of the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award (2013-14, 2017), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association. He has received five Emmy Awards, most recently in 2020 for Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent.
