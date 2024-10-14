Joel Embiid says he's done playing back-to-backs
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to win a championship as center Joel Embiid's prime approaches its late years. They invested in what they believe to be a contending roster this summer with the addition of All-NBA wing Paul George and others to make life easy for the 2023 MVP. However, they need something more from Embiid himself.
Embiid hasn't been a healthy basketball player since his days at Kansas. In the NBA, it has become routine for his body to break down in the playoffs, which the 76ers believe is the leading cause for their Eastern Conference Finals drought. Now, Embiid's solution to staying healthy isn't just the weight he says he lost this offseason, but never playing a back-to-back again in his career.
Embiid, who is coming off an Olympic gold medal win with the United States this summer, is rehabbing his left knee and won't play this preseason. Now, his maintenance will include no playing back-to-backs, limiting the room for error for him to meet the 65-game threshold for NBA awards.
“If I had to guess, I would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career," Embiid told ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Embiid, who long pursued an MVP award, claims he's done with individua accolades and is now focusing on an NBA championship.
While staying healthy is a start for Embiid, other things must change.
As offensively talented as Embiid is, his defense will be what wins the 76ers a title. The two-time scoring champ has to show more effort crashing the glass and protecting the rim than he has in recent years.
Also, the 76ers may not have the roster to support Embiid in the playoffs. The easiest way to support an all-time great center like Embiid has always been to pair them with a power forward that is willing to do the dirty work.
The 76ers have never tried that with Embiid. Unless the failed one-year experience with Al Horford counts, the 76ers have not provided Embiid with the Aaron Gordon to his Nikola Jokić.
Philadelphia added Guerschon Yabusele — who spent 2017-19 with the Boston Celtics before going overseas — this offseason after an impressive summer with silver medal France. But Yabusele stands at six feet, eight inches tall and is the only power forward on the roster.
Only time will tell if the 76ers can compete with the elite of the East.
