Russell Wilson, Justin Fields competing for Steelers' starting job
Despite a 4-2 start, quarterback Justin Fields's job is not secure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh acquired Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason after trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson and Fields competed for the starting job with Wilson winning the competition.
However, an injury caused Fields to start Pittsburgh's season-opening victory at the Atlanta Falcons, and the five games following. Since Wilson is healthy now, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson has a chance to start for Pittsburgh's Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets.
Tomlin told reporters that Wilson displayed his health during practice last week, and the team is now focused on Wilson shaking off the rust.
Both Wilson and Fields will practice with the starters this week as Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith decide on Sunday's starter.
Fields has thrown for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception this season while completing 66.3% of his passes. He has also contributed 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Wilson had a solid 2023 for the Denver Broncos, throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes. However, he and head coach Sean Payton did not see eye-to-eye.
Now, Wilson has the chance to start for a Steelers team that wants to run first and set up the play action, which was his bread and butter during his 10-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Steelers (4-2) are currently second in the AFC North since the Baltimore Ravens have a division win.
