Kevin Durant helps NBA parody account make Merriam-Webster Dictionary
By Joe Lago
NBA Twitter can be a wonderful thing for basketball fans, but it also can be deceiving. Parody accounts can trick avid news seekers into believing a satirical story is real.
Case in point: The aggregation of a supposed "ESPNNBA" story about Kevin Durant's explanation for remaining single.
The Phoenix Suns and Team USA star is quoted with the following explanation: "Still rolling solo because I'm not dealing with the headache of debating ball with a woman who can't name my MVP year or break down a pick-and-roll."
NBA Twitter veterans know by now to always check the source. NBA Central is a popular news aggregator with 1.7 million followers on X, while NBA Centel is a parody account with over 130,000 followers. If you fall for the latter, you have been "Centel'd."
Durant appropriately pointed out that a commenter had become the latest NBA Centel victim. "You got centel'd," he tweeted to the critic who called Durant "so unpalatable" for a relationship.
Durant's response helped "Centel'd" gain official acceptance in the English language. Merriam-Webster Dictionary tweeted that it has included the term as a verb.
Yes, it was the actual Merriam-Webster Dictionary. The blue check mark confirmed it.
