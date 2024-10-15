What adding Davante Adams means for the Jets
By Max Weisman
Aaron Rodgers got what he wanted. The New York Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Davante Adams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The trade beefs up New York's wide receiver core, and reunites Rodgers with one of his favorite targets.
Trade talk on Adams had picked up steam the last week, and the Raiders finally agreed to a deal. Vegas had wanted a second-round pick for Adams, and they'll get one if Adams is a 1st or 2nd-team all-pro, or is on the Jets roster for the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl. Adams, though, has missed Vegas' last three games with a hamstring injury, and it's unclear whether or not he'll play when the Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets will take on the entirety of Adams' remaining contract, which constitutes almost an $11.6 million cap hit this season, and over $36 million each of the next two seasons.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers obliterates NFL officiating after flag-heavy Monday Night Football loss
The trade comes at a crucial time for the Jets. New York lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills Monday night, dropping their record to 2-4. After acquiring Aaron Rodgers a season ago, Rodgers has shown flashes but hasn't looked entirely like himself since joining the Jets. Of course, he tore his hamstring in Week 1 of last season and missed the entire year, but with New York's elite defense and Rodgers under center, 2-4 is not where the Jets thought they'd be.
Rodgers is averaging 231.2 yards per game this season, and has thrown nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He still hasn't thrown for 300 yards or more in a game since 2021, a streak of 28 games including the playoffs.
The addition of Adams might change that. During their shared eight years in Green Bay, Adams had 622 receptions for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns with Rodgers at quarterback. Adams was a five-time Pro Bowler, led the league in touchdowns with 18 in 2020 and had three seasons with over 100 receptions and 1,300 yards. Adams will command the attention of top cornerbacks, allowing for the potential of huge games from fellow receiver Garrett Wilson, who has 399 receiving yards and three touchdowns through six games.
New York is on a three game losing streak after starting the season 2-1. They haven't made the playoffs since 2010, the longest active North American playoff drought. It's still relatively early in the season, but the Jets must turn things around fast before the season slips away. With Rodgers and Adams reuniting, they have a much better chance.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady expected to have major voice with Raiders
NBA: Joel Embiid will be trusting a new process
WNBA/GOLF: What can’t Caitlin Clark do?
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Get your New York sports here’