Robert Kraft reveals reason he fired Bill Belichick
By Max Weisman
How do you fire the man who brought six Super Bowls to your franchise within 24 years? In an appearance on iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed why the move to fire legendary head coach Bill Belichick was a necessary move for New England.
Despite winning six Super Bowls and making nine during the 20 years both Belichick and Tom Brady were with the Patriots, Belichick lasted only four seasons with New England once Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. New England was 267-94 in those 20 seasons, but from 2020-2023 the Patriots went 29-38 post Brady, with three losing seasons in four years.
"I kept him for 24 years," Kraft said. I didn't enjoy having to fire him... I tried to do it in a classy way. And what he did for us was great. People need to adapt and if they don't... things can change."
Kraft claimed that Belichick couldn't adapt to running the team without an elite quarterback such as Brady. During the four seasons Belichick coached the Patriots without Brady, they started Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at quarterback.
"Our record the last three to four years wasn't what I wanted," Kraft added. "And I had given him so much power. He had full control over everything. And shame on me, I should've had some checks and balances better... if you're in the sports business, you either win or you lose there's no grey. And I hate losing."
New England's 4-13 record in 2023 was the final blow. That record was the worst the Patriots have had in Kraft's tenure as owner which began in 1994, though they could be worse than that this season. It marked the second season in a row New England missed the playoffs, the first time the franchise has had a streak of that length since 1999-2000. Something had to change, and Kraft decided to move on from Belichick.
