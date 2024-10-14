De'Aaron Fox betting on himself, will wait to sign extension
By Max Weisman
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will not be signing a three-year, $165 million maximum extension this year, according to ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania. Charania reported on NBA Today Monday that Fox and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, will be seeking a bigger deal worth more money during the 2025 offseason.
By waiting until the end of the 2024-25 season to sign an extension, Fox could potentially sign a four-year, $229 million maximum extension with the Kings or a five-year, $345 million supermax extension if he is named to any All-NBA team this upcoming season.
Fox had been eligible to sign the three-year deal before the start of the regular season, but he'll attempt to command more money from the Kings in 2025. If no deal is reached, Fox will become a free agent in the 2026 offseason. That scenario, though, seems unlikely. According to Charania, Fox has been involved with the Kings front office on moves the organization has made, including the sign-and-trade deal for forward DeMar DeRozan, making it clear Fox and the Kings want to continue their relationship.
Fox had his best season a year ago, averaging a career-high 26.6 points and 2.9 threes made per game. Fox also led the league with two steals per game. His 36.9% three-point shooting percentage was his best since the 2018-19 season.
However, the Kings failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs, losing the No. 8 seed game to the New Orleans Pelicans 105-98. Fox had 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss.
Fox's quest for an All-NBA appearance and a supermax contract begins on October 24 at home when the Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
