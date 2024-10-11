The Big Lead's Roundup: Ashton Jeanty, Marshawn Lynch and Skip Bayless speaks up
By Evan Bleier
Now that Thursday is behind us, everybody's working for the weekend...Before that, today's Roundup...Let's go...Vegas predicts Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will put up massive numbers on Saturday...Skip Bayless talks Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and what's next for him...Twins sons of Duke legend Carlos Boozer announce their commitment to the Blue Devils...Former NFL and Cal Berkeley star Marshawn Lynch hints at running for Oakland mayor...Yahoo is partnering with The Athletic to create a new home for women’s sports coverage...Klay Thompson "felt so good" during his first game with the Dallas Mavericks...Draymond Green continues to be a massive Macklin Celebrini fan...Should Josh Allen play football on Monday?...ABC makes a big "Monday Night Football" announcement...The high-spending New York Mets and Yankees show the power of payroll...NCAA social media study shows “jarring findings” of abusive posts levied at athletes...The Golden State Valkyries have made Natalie Nakase the first Asian American woman to hold a head coach title in the WNBA...
NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Which players and teams will turn heads?
2024 MLB division series round betting guide: Props, picks, futures
What Robert Saleh’s firing means for other NFL coaches on the hot seat
Five years after fallout, Adam Silver believes NBA will return to China
Will a loss on Sunday lead Steelers to bench Justin Fields for Russell Wilson?
USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino makes his debut in Saturday's friendly against Panama
So the Bears really did try to sign Tom Brady in 2020 before Tampa Bay did
ESPN's forthcoming direct-to-consumer platform will be more than a mere streaming service
So, Dr. Squatch now makes a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-scented bricc. That is all.
The Nova Knicks were over before they ever got a chance to take the floor
SEC, Big Ten become mob bosses while holding College Football Playoff hostage
Black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow...
Before the Yankees beat the Royals, neither team would bust a grape in a food fight
Actual Gronk on the actor playing Gronk. Actua Gronk is also going to be an actor now.
The 49ers don't need Christian McCaffrey or Jordan Mason because they have Isaac Guerendo
And then there's this...
