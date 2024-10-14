Caitlin Clark nearly makes hole-in-one while preparing for LPGA pro-am
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark said she would spend her WNBA offseason playing a lot of golf, even joking that she would become a "professional golfer."
The WNBA Rookie of the Year is following through with her golf plans, opting to play in the pro-am event of The Annika, the LPGA tournament hosted by former tour great Annika Sorenstam next month. Clark is working on her game, too, as evidenced by the TikTok video she posted on Monday.
And not surprisingly, Clark is good at golf. She nearly made a hole-in-one.
Clark, who hit the links with Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, fell to the ground in disbelief and asked, "Are we sure it didn't go in?"
When they got to the hole, Clark discovered she was left with a putt of about four feet. Not "inches away" as Hull first thought, but it's still not bad.
It's no shock Clark has golf skills. Star athletes typically are good at other sports. In high school, Clark was a goal scorer in soccer before she focused on basketball.
