Browns' latest move makes franchise irrelevant before ever becoming relevant
By Tyler Reed
It is easy to feel sorry for the Cleveland Browns. The franchise's fanbase has been starving for success, and it finally felt like the front office was putting together a roster to be proud of. It's also easy to laugh at the Browns.
A comically large contract to a quarterback who doesn't even look like he could make third-string has put the franchise back down into the basement of the NFL. Now, the team has shipped off top receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo. To be honest, he wasn't being used in Cleveland.
To throw salt into the wound, fans of the Browns are watching their once beloved quarterback, Baker Mayfield, have a career renaissance in Tampa Bay while they watch Deshaun Watson continue to steal money from the franchise.
The Browns fanbase deserves better, but they're not going to get better. Why should they believe things will change for the better when the front office and ownership continue to fumble their opportunities?
A head coach firing is on the horizon, even though it probably wasn't Kevin Stefanski's fault the team got into this mess. However, it will be another new coach, new promises, and repeat storyline in Cleveland.
Being irrelevant is easy when there's no hope. It's time for the fans to stop believing in this ownership.
