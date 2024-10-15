Davante Adams makes surprise cameo with Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee's show
By Joe Lago
When the news of the Davante Adams trade broke, the now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was reported to already be inside New York Jets headquarters.
Adams not only made the cross-country flight from Vegas. He was in Aaron Rodgers' house when the Jets quarterback was making his weekly appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show."
Adams made a surprising cameo, appearing behind Rodgers in the quarterback's office.
Adams spent the last three weeks recovering from a hamstring injury while waiting to be traded by the Raiders. Asked about the injury, he told McAfee that he's "feeling great."
"I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time," Adams said. "They got me back right, so fortunately, I'll be ready to roll."
Adams expects a fairly seamless transition to the Jets' offense. Being reunited with Rodgers obviously helps. Five of Adams' six Pro Bowl seasons came with Rodgers during their Green Bay Packers days.
"I'm sure there's a few new, little nuances," Adams said. "But for the most part, a lot of the same verbiage. Still the same old O.G. right here. So (we) should be able to pick up where we left off. That's the idea."
Rodgers is overjoyed with the addition of his good friend Adams. He believes the 31-year-old wideout can be a catalyst for the 2-4 Jets.
"He infuses a lot of energy into the team right away," Rodgers said. "He's a proven star player. He's an asset. He's an incredible locker room presence.
"I think it's really going to help Garrett (Wilson) out. I think when you're able to be around a guy who's done it at a high level for a long time and see how he goes about his process, through osmosis, there will be a lot of things he can pick up."
The on-field reunion of Adams and Rodgers could take place this Sunday night when the Jets face the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
