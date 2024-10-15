The magical roller coaster Monday of a New York sports fan
By Tyler Reed
New York City, the concrete jungle where dreams are made of. Or something like that. On Monday, the city had a Thanksgiving feast of a sports day that would make any sports fan jealous that their city couldn't get in on the action.
The New York Mets and New York Yankees both competed in their league championships, and many in the media are hoping for another Subway Series in the World Series. The New York Jets were under the lights for Monday Night Football. It was a memorable night for New York sports in many ways.
Mets & Yanks Roll
The Mets evened up the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers after waking up the bats early in their 7-3 victory. A second-inning grand slam from Mark Vientos ended up being the fatal blow for the Dodgers, and now the series comes to New York with the Mets high on confidence.
Those Yankees are looking like the team to beat as the team started the ALCS with an impressive 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Don't you just love watching a bankrolled monster cruise to the World Series?
RELATED: MLB's ratings surge bodes well for expanded playoff format
Dark Magic Denied
Not everything could be peaches and cream for New York fans. The New York Jets came up just short in their first game since firing head coach Robert Saleh. It looked as if the team would be led to victory behind another vintage comeback from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
But the magic it took to get the hail mary couldn't be carried over to leading the team to their third victory of the season.
All in all, it was a pretty good day to be a New York Sports fan. However, it was probably tough for the fanbase to watch their Jets and Cowboys lose this weekend.
