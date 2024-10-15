Amari Cooper traded to Bills to fill No. 1 wide receiver role
By Joe Lago
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane finally added a true No. 1 wide receiver for Josh Allen by acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.
The Browns received a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-rounder from the Bills, who also get a 2025 sixth-round selection with Cooper.
Cooper told Josina Anderson that Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry informed him about the deal. He said he's "always been a fan" of Allen's game and is ready to "see it up close and personal."
"I'm sure it’s going to be great," Cooper said. "I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps. I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”
"We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two plus seasons with us," Berry said in a Browns team statement. "He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career."
Cooper and Buffalo are a perfect match on paper. He totaled a modest 24 receptions and 250 yards and two touchdowns in six games for Cleveland, but that was due to the ongoing struggles of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's completing 61.3% of his passes but averaging only 5.1 yards per attempt.
The Bills have talented tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox but had a need for a WR1 after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Third-year pro Khalil Shakir leads Buffalo's receiver corps with 20 catches. His 249 receiving yards leads the team.
Beane added a playmaker in the passing game without impacting the Bills' draft capital. They still have 10 picks for 2025, including their own first-rounder and two first-round selections.
