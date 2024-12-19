Penix time in ATL, Dame Time with Adidas and Mike Vrabel time in the NFL in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
A week from today, stockings will have been unstuffed and gift wrap will be all over the place...Tick, tock, tick, tock...Let's go...Will Michael Penix be able to lead the Falcons to an NFC South title?...Penix Jr. has a 'wide range' of fantasy outcomes...Damian Lillard gives clear statement on relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo...Damian Lillard and Adidas agree to lifetime contract extension...Giannis driven by heartwarming motivation to win NBA Cup...It's a matter of where, not if, Mike Vrabel will be coaching next year...Dan Orlovsky fans flames of Mike Vrabel’s next move with cryptic coaching comments..Jets star wide receiver predicted to seek offseason trade from New York...Nuggets targeting Zach LaVine shows they believe they need more in the West...'Hey Bradley...': NBA analyst wants the Suns to trade for Jimmy Butler...Dennis Schroder's son takes a shot at the Nets after Warriors trade...Kevin Durant has strong feelings toward the new All-Star Game format...Former NBA coach claims USC Trojans star could be 'better' than Caitlin Clark...Steve Kerr explains why it's still 'realistic' for Warriors to win it all...Tennessee fans troll Ohio State fans by playing Rocky Top at Columbus-area jukeboxes before Playoff matchup...Suns reveal 'most affordable, fan-friendly menu' in the NBA...Timothee Chalamet played soccer with an MLS 'Foot Mozart' as a kid...Breaking down the history between Texas and Clemson ahead of 2025 College Football Playoff...
Browns benching Jameis Winston all but signals the end for the former Heisman winner
When Did Indiana and Notre Dame last play in football?
Ex-Angels broadcaster who applied for GM job really wanted to trade Shohei Ohtani
'Bad decision making': Hornets issue apology after duping a kid out of a free PS5
KFC is betting big on chicken tenders
Ex-NBA guard makes wild guess about 'tired' LeBron James's whereabouts during absence
Trinity Rodman shouldn't be asked about Dennis Rodman anymore
NBA's most valuable franchises list drops, showing that recent ratings are no worry
Baker Mayfield wants to get Mike Evans his 1,000 yards to continue the WR’s streak
The worst season in modern MLB history cost two Chicago baseball reporters their jobs
Read more: Tuesday's Roundup
Hopefully he's at least watching the Celtics games...
He may have a Rodgers-shaped punching bag at his house
Kind of hard to imagine he's giving 100% while preparing for Miami's Wek 16 opponent
The man of The Match
Someone has been reading the Dan Campbell playbook. Probably not a bad idea.
Bet accordingly
This is getting kind of ugly
Great enthusiasm, but LT has also taken his share of hits to the head
A man of the people, kind of
The wolves are circling the door for Coach Mayo with the Buffalo Bills on tap on Sunday
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: More pain for Browns fans as Mayfield shines
MLB: Signing Juan Soto already paying off for Mets
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may expand ‘PTI’