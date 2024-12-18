"Bad decision making": Hornets issue apology after duping a kid out of PS5
For NBA fans, becoming part of in-arena entertainment is a memorable moment. Be it a chance to take part in halftime activities or simply win a prize that a franchise is offering.
The Charlotte Hornets recently gave, or at least appeared to give, a brand new PlayStation 5 to a kid during their recent defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user captured a moment the PS5 was taken away from the child after the cameras panned away.
As expected, it caused a major uproar on social media and the Hornets became victim of huge backlash from NBA fans around the globe. After the clip went viral, the organization issued an apology to the kid, stating it was a skit that went wrong.
"During last night's game there was an on-court skit that missed the mark," the statement read. "The skit included bad decision making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over and we apologize. We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations. We will be providing the fan with the PS5 that he should have taken home last night along with a VIP experience to a future game."
While it's good to see that the Hornets have accepted their mistake during the botched skit, it should have never come to this.
After all, this incident will leave a scar on the Hornets' reputation and any future competition which may be held at the Spectrum Center will be taken with a pinch of salt.
