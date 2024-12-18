NBA most valuable franchises list drops, showing that recent ratings are no worry
By Tyler Reed
If you are an online person, you've heard the stories about the NBA ratings plummeting this season, with ideas of an NBA Cup and a terrible plan of how the All-Star game will go down. The NBA seems to be attempting to find new ways to get more eyes on the product.
However, as far as the teams are concerned. It seems the money is flowing like the chocolate fountain at the Golden Corral. The latest list of most valuable franchises in the league has dropped, and if you aren't a fan of billionaires, then you probably want to look away.
Sportico lists the most valuable franchises in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors take top billing, as the franchise is worth $9.14 billion.
The rest of the top five:
2. New York Knicks $8.3 billion
3. Los Angeles Lakers $8.07 billion
4. Brooklyn Nets $5.7 billion
5. Los Angeles Clippers $5.68 billion
The report also states that average team worth is up 15%, with the value being up 94% than what it was just four years ago. The revenue is at $11.67 billion, which equals out to $387 million per team.
Bad ratings may be something that has the league worried about future broadcasting deals, but for the franchises around the league, it seems everyone is eating good.
