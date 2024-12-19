The worst season in modern MLB history cost two Chicago reporters their jobs
The Chicago White Sox lost 122 games in 2024, the worst season in the modern history of Major League Baseball. The decline in the team corresponded with a predictable decline in interest among fans.
Wednesday, that decline cost two White Sox reporters their jobs.
Herb Lawrence and Vinnie Duber were among the five front-facing staffers laid off Wednesday by digital sports media outlet CHGO. Blackhawks reporter Greg Boysen, Cubs reporter Ryan Herrera and Bears reporter Nicholas Moreano were also let go.
Brandon Spano, the CEO of parent company ALLCITY, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the decision to trim back their White Sox coverage was particularly painful.
“Unfortunately, the White Sox are a really tough team to [cover],” Spano said, via Jeff Agrest. “Herb’s incredible. He’s one of the best talents we’ve ever had and a great person. Vinny Duber’s as good of a writer as you’ll find on a beat. But sometimes you feel like you care more about the White Sox than the White Sox care about the White Sox. So that makes it tough.”
According to the Sun-Times, it's the first round of layoffs ALLCITY has had to make, and it affected a "relatively small" percentage of the company's overall talent roster.
Spano wrote on his Twitter/X account that all of the laid-off employees will be paid through the end of January.
The White Sox aren't expected to be much better in 2025. They recently traded their best pitcher, Garrett Crochet, to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects.
