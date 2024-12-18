Damian Lillard gives clear statement on relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo
After starting the season with a 2-7 record, the Milwaukee Bucks have slowly but surely turned their year around. At the time of writing, the Bucks currently hold the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record.
On top of that, the Bucks recently lifted the 2024 NBA Cup in a one-sided win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the finals.
In a low-scoring game, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 49 points as the Bucks registered a solid 97-81 win over OKC.
The dynamic duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard finally seem on the same page as they continue to defeat teams left and right. After winning the NBA Cup, Dame explained what has changed in his relationship with the Greek Freak since the start of the season.
"It just took time for us to get to know each other better as people," Lilard said. "You can't just trust somebody that you're paired with when you don't really know who they are, how they think and how they operate. So, I think time has helped us."
Lillard also mentioned that he and Giannis have finally developed "trust" in each other.
As Dame mentioned, he and Antetokounmpo were simply used to playing individual basketball, albeit at an elite level. After spending nearly one-and-a-half seasons together, the duo has finally figured out how to gel with each other.
This could spell trouble for teams in the East. With the Bucks being 8-2 in their last 10 games, they are high on morale and could very well become the dark horse team to ruin the Boston Celtics' dream of winning back-to-back NBA Championships this season.
